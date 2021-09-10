Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 5,159.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,306 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock worth $411,193,201 over the last 90 days.

LESL stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

