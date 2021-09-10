Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

NYSE TEX opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

