Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

