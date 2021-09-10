Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $161.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

