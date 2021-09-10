Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

