Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 750.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $39,695,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

