Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $110.02. 143,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,356. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.