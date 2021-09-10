Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.27. 33,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,609. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

