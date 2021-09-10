LGL Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

