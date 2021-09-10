LGL Partners LLC Invests $150,000 in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

WISH stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WISH. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

