LGL Partners LLC Purchases 404 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

