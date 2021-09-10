LGL Partners LLC Sells 48 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LGL Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $353.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

