Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Announces Earnings Results

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LICY opened at $8.00 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

