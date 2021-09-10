Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

