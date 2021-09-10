Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.43 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

