Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities cut Luceco to an add rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

LUCE opened at GBX 403 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 348.59. The stock has a market cap of £648.02 million and a PE ratio of 22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Luceco’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

