Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stake Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Life Storage accounts for about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of Life Storage worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,458. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

