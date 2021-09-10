LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

