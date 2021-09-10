Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.23.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $312.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.18 and its 200 day moving average is $290.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.