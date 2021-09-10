LINKA Price Down 7.2% This Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $66,074.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00059492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00166236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043373 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

