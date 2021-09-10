Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.62. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

