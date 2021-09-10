LOCGame Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. LOCGame has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00064925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00126886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00179429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,651.70 or 0.99920542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.08 or 0.07170554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.26 or 0.00904528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003032 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 35,845,863 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

