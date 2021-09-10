Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $400.87.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $348.93 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.