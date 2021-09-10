Loop Capital Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $58.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.