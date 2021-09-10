Loop Capital Raises Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target to $35.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAL. CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $887.76 million, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,522,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,527,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1,662.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 528,604 shares during the period. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $7,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

