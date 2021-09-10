Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00124473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00178992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,331.02 or 1.00232578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.53 or 0.07140899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00815632 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

