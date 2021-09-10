Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

