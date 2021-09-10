Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $590,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

