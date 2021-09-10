Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $655,000 in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 38.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 279.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 49,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 37.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

