Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,620 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VOXX International worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VOXX International by 99.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter worth $211,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $59,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $618,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

VOXX opened at $10.43 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter.

VOXX International Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.