Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

NYSE GNRC opened at $455.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.13 and its 200 day moving average is $364.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.