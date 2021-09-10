Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $95.07 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,355 shares of company stock worth $12,294,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

