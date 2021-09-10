Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,916 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,307,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

