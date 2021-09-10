LuaSwap (LUA) One Day Volume Tops $314,217.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $314,217.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00059383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00164835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043255 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,960,321 coins and its circulating supply is 111,395,593 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

