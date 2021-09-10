Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

LCID stock opened at 19.85 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 9.60 and a 52-week high of 64.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

