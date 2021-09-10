Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $419.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $419.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $420.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.72. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

