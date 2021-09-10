Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.94.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,556. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

