MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down to $21.78

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $20.04. MacroGenics shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 1,808 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

