Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 54,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 91,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 212,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY opened at $125.01 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51. The company has a market cap of $352.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

