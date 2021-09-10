Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $203.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.