Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in The Hershey by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $175.40 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

