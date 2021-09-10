Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post $23.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $22.60 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $57.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $732.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $744.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $743.20 million to $832.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.37. The company had a trading volume of 129,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,776. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

