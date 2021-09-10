Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE MDI opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.32 million and a PE ratio of 42.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.21. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.34.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$128.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$622,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,880.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

