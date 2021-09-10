MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Shares of MMMB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 168,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,910. MamaMancini’s has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

