Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MN opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.12. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 184,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

