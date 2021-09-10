ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,126 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of ManpowerGroup worth $34,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 343,666.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 72,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAN traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,627. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

