Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 79,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,272,541 shares.The stock last traded at $49.12 and had previously closed at $53.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.