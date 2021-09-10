Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down to $59.77

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.77, but opened at $56.13. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 2,375 shares traded.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

