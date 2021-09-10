Marcelo Bastos Buys 3,662 Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.94 ($7.10) per share, with a total value of A$36,392.96 ($25,994.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is 2.46%.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.