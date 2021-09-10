Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $466.50 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $470.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.31 and a 200-day moving average of $369.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

